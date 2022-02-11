James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Down 2.5%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. 1,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.41.
James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
