James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Down 2.5%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. 1,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in James River Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

