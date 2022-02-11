Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Glenn S. Schafer Sells 700 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:JHG opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

