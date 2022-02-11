Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

