Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Plus500 in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised Plus500 to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
About Plus500
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus500 (PLSQF)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.