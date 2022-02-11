Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.
