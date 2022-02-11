Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.