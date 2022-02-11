Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Telefónica, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telefónica in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefónica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
