Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $106.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of MSGE opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

