Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Adyen’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Adyen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year.

ADYEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,893.75.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

