Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

