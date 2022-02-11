Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hanger, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hanger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

HNGR stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $674.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Hanger has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hanger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hanger by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 73,746 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

