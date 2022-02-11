Jens Eckstein Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Stock

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) insider Jens Eckstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21), for a total transaction of A$630,000.00 ($446,808.51).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.15.
About Imugene
