JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.66 million.JFrog also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.01)-0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.86. 1,035,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

