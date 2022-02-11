Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

