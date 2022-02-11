Joseph R. Nerges Buys 2,300 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $19,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CSPI stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.