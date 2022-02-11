JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.68% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

