JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $114.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.96.

ZBH opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

