JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $406.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

HD stock opened at $355.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

