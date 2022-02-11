JS Capital Management LLC Invests $14.39 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,390,000. Square accounts for 0.8% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 652,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,949,061. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

