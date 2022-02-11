JTC (LON:JTC) Upgraded at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.78) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get JTC alerts:

JTC opened at GBX 770 ($10.41) on Wednesday. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 588 ($7.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.94). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 840.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 788.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.