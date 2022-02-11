Juan R. Perez Sells 12,996 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE UPS opened at $220.68 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.65.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.