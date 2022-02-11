Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,399,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $81,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $37,854,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,578,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,125,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

