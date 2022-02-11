Jump Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,363,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth $84,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $302.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

