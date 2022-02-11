Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $8.29 on Friday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

