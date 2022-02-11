Jump Financial LLC Invests $139,000 in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lantronix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849 over the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

