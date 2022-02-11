Jump Financial LLC Invests $78,000 in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITI. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $108,100. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

