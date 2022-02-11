Jump Financial LLC Invests $91,000 in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.