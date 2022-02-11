Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 35,800 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $69.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,563 shares of company stock worth $441,688. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenlane Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

