Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.67) to GBX 290 ($3.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 228.60 ($3.09) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 221.40 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

