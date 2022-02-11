Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $141,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.05. 11,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

