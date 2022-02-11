Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,421 shares of company stock worth $40,659,957. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.22 and a 200 day moving average of $261.79. The company has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

