Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 192,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,260,805. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

