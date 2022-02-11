Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 234,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,519,375. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

