K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.60.

Several research firms have commented on KBL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.12. 8,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,495. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$32.02 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The stock has a market cap of C$374.98 million and a PE ratio of 39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.57.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.52%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

