KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,322 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,831,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares in the last quarter.

The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

