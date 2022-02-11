Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.18

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.18 and last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 859369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$792.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.86.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$68.36 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.4799999 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

