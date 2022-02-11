Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

