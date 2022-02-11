Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

