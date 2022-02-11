Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.50

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 13790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kemper by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

