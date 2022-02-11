Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.90

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and traded as low as $122.30. Kerry Group shares last traded at $122.65, with a volume of 3,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

