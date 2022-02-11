KeyCorp Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

NYSE TMHC opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 75,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,992. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

