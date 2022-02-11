Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $32.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

KEYUF stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

