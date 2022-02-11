Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Keyera from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.96.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

