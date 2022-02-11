Keyera (TSE:KEY) Upgraded at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Keyera to a hold rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.82.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.36. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 42.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.