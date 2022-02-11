Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kforce in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17. Kforce has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.