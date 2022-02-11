Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Kimco Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.46 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,993. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

