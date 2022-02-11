Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

