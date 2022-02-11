Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $197 million-$203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.15 million.

NYSE KN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

