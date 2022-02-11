Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
NYSE:KN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.21. 2,023,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Knowles has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81.
In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,082. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
