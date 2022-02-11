Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.21. 2,023,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Knowles has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,082. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

