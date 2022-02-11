Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) to Issue $0.25 Interim Dividend

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
About Korvest
