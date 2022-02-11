Kory Sorenson Buys 140 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($9.06) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,268.42).

Phoenix Group stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 670.60 ($9.07). The stock had a trading volume of 994,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 661.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 656.98. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.16) to GBX 804 ($10.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.68) to GBX 815 ($11.02) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 780.75 ($10.56).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

